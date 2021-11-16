COVID-19: Kerala reports 5,516 cases, 39 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As many as 70,576 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

Kerala recorded 5,516 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 50,71,135. The death toll increased to 36,087 with 39 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Monday was 6,705, which brought the total recoveries to 49,71,080 and the active cases dropped to 63,338, an official press release said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 798 cases followed by Thrissur (732) and Kottayam (624).

Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 25 from outside the State and 5,105 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 336.

There are currently 2,12,925 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,07,664 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,261 in hospitals.

(with PTI inputs)

