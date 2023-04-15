Ladakh: Locals hold protest in support of Dalai Lama; call for shutdown on THIS date

Follow us on Ladakh: Locals hold protest in support of Dalai Lama; call for shutdown

The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and Ladakh Gumpa Association (LGA) along with the Tibetan community organised a peaceful march in Leh today (April 15) in support of spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

The protesters alleged that under a conspiracy, a doctored video of Dalai Lama is being used to defame the spiritual leader.

The protesters condemned the conspiracy to defame Dalai Lama and extended support to him, requesting him to continue spreading peace, love and compassion.

Earlier, a video of the Dalai Lama had gone viral in which he was allegedly reported to have asked a young boy to suck his tongue when he came to seek his blessings.

The Dalai Lama's office had issued an apology over the issue as well.

The local buddhist population feels hurt and are demanding an end to the disrespect to the spiritual leader as the issue is being highlighted by the foreign media.

