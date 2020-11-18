Wednesday, November 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Army establishes smart camps, heated tents, other living facilities for troops in Eastern Ladakh

Army establishes smart camps, heated tents, other living facilities for troops in Eastern Ladakh

The Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months, it said on Wednesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2020 17:14 IST
Ladakh
Image Source : INDIA TV

India and China are locked in a military standoff since early May in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months, it said on Wednesday.

The Army said that apart from smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitats with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops.

India Tv - Ladakh

Image Source : INDIA TV

Excellent habitat facilities established for troops in eastern ladakh.

"Troops in frontline are accommodated in heated tents as per tactical considerations of their deployment. In addition, adequate civil infrastructure has also been identified to cater for any emergent requirements," it said.

India Tv - Ladakh

Image Source : INDIA TV

India and China are locked in a military standoff since early May in eastern Ladakh.

The region sees temperature dipping to minus 30-40 degrees Celsius and experiences up to 40 feet of snowfall after the month of November. In addition, road access to the region also get affected for a brief period of time, it said.

India Tv - Ladakh

Image Source : INDIA TV

Better habitat facilities established for troops in eastern ladakh.

"In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector," the Army said.

India Tv - Ladakh

Image Source : INDIA TV

The Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector.

India and China are locked in a military standoff since early May in eastern Ladakh.

India Tv - Ladakh

Image Source : INDIA TV

Bettter tent facilities for troops in Eastern Ladakh amid India-China stand off.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News