'70-year-old man is sexually harassing my wife': Kuwait Embassy worker in Delhi arrested for molesting staff

A senior police officer stated that on Thursday, they received a PCR call from a caller who identified himself as the husband of the 20-year-old victim, reporting the alleged incident.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2024 21:50 IST
Molestation in Kuwait embassy
Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

A worker employed at the Kuwait Embassy in central Delhi's Chanakyapuri has been arrested for allegedly molesting a housekeeping staff, officials said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Abu Bakar (70), was arrested after an FIR was registered on Thursday, they said.

According to a senior police officer, a PCR call was received on Thursday from a caller, who reported the alleged incident claiming to be the husband of the 20-year-old victim.

"He said that Abu Bakar, who has been employed at the embassy for the past two years, has sexually harassed his wife while she was at work," the officer said.

A team from the local police station reached the spot and conducted the probe, the officer said.

A case under section 74 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) act was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station and the accused was arrested, the officer said.

The officials said the victim was employed at the embassy in February this year. Further probe is underway, they added.

(With inputs from agency)

