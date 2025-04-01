Kunal Kamra posts satirical 'guide' on 'how to kill an artist democratically' amid controversy Kunal Kamra controversy: Amid the controversy over his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra has shared a satirical 'step-by-step guide' on how to 'kill' an artist 'democratically'.

Kunal Kamra controversy: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra once again criticised the government, accusing it of systematically attempting to silence dissenting artists amid the controversy over his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In his latest post on X post, the comedian shared a satirical 'step-by-step guide' on how to 'kill' an artist democratically', which appears to reflect on the aftermath of his controversial joke on Shinde.

In a post titled "How to Kill an Artist ‘Democratically’," Kamra alleged that the ruling establishment follows a "playbook" to suppress free expression.

What is Kunal Kamra's satirical post?

"How to Kill an Artist: A Step-by-Step Guide," he wrote, listing several alleged tactics:

"1) Outrage just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work. 2) Outrage more—until private and corporate gigs dry up. 3) Outrage louder—so big venues won't take the risk. 4) Outrage violently—until even the smallest spaces shut their doors. 5) Summon their audience for questioning—turning art into a crime scene. Now the artist is left with only two choices: Sell their soul and become a dollar puppet—or wither in silence," he wrote.

"This isn't just a playbook, it’s a political weapon. A silencing machine," Kamra added.

In his 'X' post, Kunal Kamra claimed that the Police was 'going to an address' where he has not lived for the past 10 years and this was a waste of time and 'public resources'. "Going to an address where I haven't lived for the last 10 Years is a waste of your time & public resources...", Kunal Kamra's 'X' post read.

Mumbai Police register three complaints against Kunal Kamra

Earlier in the day, three separate cases were filed against Kunal Kamra at Khar police station over his alleged controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. One of the complaints was filed by the Mayor of Jalgaon city, while the other two complaints came from a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik, as per the Mumbai Police.

Khar police have called Kamra thrice for questioning with the last summons issued on March 27, but he has not yet appeared for the investigation. The summons relates to the case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel at the Khar police station.

Earlier, the Madras High Court on March 28 granted interim anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him. Justice Sunder Mohan ordered interim anticipatory bail until April 7 with conditions.

Kunal Kamra had approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he has been receiving many threats following his recent satirical comments.

Also Read: Kunal Kamra controversy: Mumbai police register 3 complaints against comedian over Shinde remarks

Also Read: Kunal Kamra gets interim bail from Madras High Court till April 7 over Shinde video