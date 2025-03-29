Kunal Kamra controversy: Mumbai police register three complaints against comedian over Eknath Shinde remarks Multiple FIRs have been registered against Kunal Kamra for his "traitor" jibe at Shiv Sena head and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde during a show.

Mumbai police have registered three cases against Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde controversy. 'Shiv Sainiks' are lodging complaints against the comedian at several police stations, and three FIRs have been registered so far. As per the orders, all the complaints filed against Kamra will be transferred to Mumbai's Khar police station.

Zero FIRs from three police stations, including MIDC Police Station Mumbai, Manmad Police Station near Nashik, and FIRs registered in Jalgaon, have been formally transferred to Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

Kunal Kamra summoned on March 31

Mumbai police, on March 27, asked Kamra to appear on March 31 at Khar police station for questioning. This is the third summon issued to Kamra in the case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel at the Khar police station. He has failed to appear before the police in the first two summons.

Kunal Kamra gets anticipatory bail

The Madras High Court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to Kamra. The relief was granted on the condition that he should execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in the Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu. "In the meanwhile, this court is inclined to grant anticipatory bail till April 7. He should execute a bond to the satisfaction of Judicial Magistrate, Vanur," the court said.

Amid the controversy, Kunal Kamra moved to the Madras HC and submitted he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State since then" and that he feared arrest by Mumbai Police. In the petition, Kamra stated that he fears actual physical bodily harm and threats to his life and personal liberty in the event of his arrest by the 2nd Respondent police, a threat which has been chillingly made in public by political party cadres."