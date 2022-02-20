Kota: 9, including groom killed as car carrying wedding guests falls into river

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nine killed as car carrying marriage party falls into river

Nine people were killed when a car carrying a marriage party fell into the Chambal River here on Sunday, police said. The deceased included the groom who, along with other persons, was travelling to Madhya Pradesh for his marriage, they said.

The incident took place in the Nayapura police station area early in the morning when the driver lost control over the car and it fell into the river from a bridge, Superintendent of Police (city) Kesar Singh Shekhawat said.

He said police received information about the incident around 7.50 am, following which a rescue operation was launched.

Initially, seven bodies were pulled out from the car that had plunged seven-eight foot deep into the water. Two more bodies were recovered later, Shekhawat said.

The marriage party was travelling from Chauth Ka Barwada village in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the SP said.

“The diver most likely lost control over the car due to drowsiness,” he said.

The rescue operation is underway, the police officer said.

The bodies have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem, he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident.

“'The death of nine baratis, including the groom, after the car carrying them fell into Chambal River is very sad and unfortunate. Have spoken to the collector and assessed the situation. My deep condolences are with the aggrieved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss, and I pray for peace to the departed souls,” he tweeted.

