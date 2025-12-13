Kollam Municipal Corporation Result 2025: LDF takes early lead - Details here Kollam Municipal Corporation Result 2025: In Kollam Municipal Corporation Result 2025; LDF is ahead in four seats, while UDF in one seat.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Left Democratic Front has taken early lead in Kollam Municipal Corporation Result 2025; LDF is ahead in four seats, while UDF in one seat. In the last Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, Left Democratic Front won the election by bagging 39 seats, UDF- 9, NDA- 6, Independents and others- 1. In the Municipal Corporation Election Result 2015, LDF secured 36 seats, UDF- 16 seats, NDA- 2 seats, Independent- One seat. Live Updates: Kollam Local Body Election Results 2025: LDF is ahead in 3 seats, UDF in one

The Kerala local body election result of 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities, and 421 wards of 6 Municipal Corporations including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur, will be announced today.