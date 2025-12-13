Advertisement
  3. Kollam Local Body Election Results 2025: LDF is ahead in 3 seats, NDA opens account

Kollam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting begins, the Kollam Local Body Election Result will be announced today, December 13. The counting will begin at 8 am, the postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVM votes.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
Thiruvananthapuram:

Around 70.09 per cent polling percentage recorded in the Kollam local body election held in the first phase on Monday, December 9. The polling percentage of male voters recorded at 68.8 per cent, while female voters- 71.2 per cent. The Kollam Local Body Election Result will be announced today, December 13. The counting started 8 am, the postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVM votes. 

In the last Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, Left Democratic Front won the election by bagging 39 seats, UDF- 9, NDA- 6, Independents and others- 1. In the Municipal Corporation Election Result 2015, LDF secured 36 seats, UDF- 16 seats, NDA- 2 seats, Independent- One seat. 

The Kerala local body election result of 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities, and 421 wards of 6 Municipal Corporations including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur, will be announced today.  

Live updates :Kollam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: LDF VS UDF VS NDA; who is winning?

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Municipal Corporation Result 2025: Kollam Municipal Corporation trends (5/56 wards) at 8:55 am

    LDF: 4, UDF: 1, NDA: 0 and Others: 0. LDF is ahead in four seats, while UDF in one seat.  In the last Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, Left Democratic Front won the election by bagging 39 seats, UDF- 9, NDA- 6, Independents and others- 1. In the Municipal Corporation Election Result 2015, LDF secured 36 seats, UDF- 16 seats, NDA- 2 seats, Independent- One seat.  

  • 8:43 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Results 2025: LDF is ahead in 3 seats

    LDF is ahead in 3 seats of Kollam municipality corporation. UDF is ahead in one seat. In the last election, LDF emerged as the winner in the Kollam Municipal Corporation Election. CPI (M) bagged 29 seats, CPI- 10 seats.  

  • 8:33 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: LDF is ahead in 9 Municipality

    LDF is ahead in 9 municipality while UDF in 5. In Gram Panchayat, LDF is ahead in 7, UDF- 3, Others- 1. Meanwhile, there is no trend available for municipal corporation. 

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Counting trends

    In Kollam Municipality Election, LDF is ahead in 5 seats, UDF in one seat. Meanwhile, there are no trends available for Municipality corporation. 

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Last election's ward-wise winning candidates list - Kureepuzha West

    Sreelatha S, CPI(M) won from Kureepuzha West ward in 2020. LDF emerged as the winner in the Kollam Municipal Corporation Election. CPI (M) bagged 29 seats, CPI- 10 seats.

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Counting begins

    The Kollam Local Body Election Result will be announced today, December 13. The counting started 8 am, the postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVM votes. 

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Last election's ward-wise winning candidates list - Vallikeezhu

    S Jayan, CPI(M) won from Vallikeezhu ward in 2020. LDF emerged as the winner in the Kollam Municipal Corporation Election. CPI (M) bagged 29 seats, CPI- 10 seats. 

     

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Last election's ward-wise winning candidates list - Kavanad

    Kollam Madhu, CPI won from Kavanad ward in 2020. LDF emerged as the winner in the Kollam Municipal Corporation Election. CPI (M) bagged 29 seats, CPI- 10 seats. 

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Last election's ward-wise winning candidates list - Meenathuchery

    Deepu Gangadharan B, RSP won from Meenathuchery ward in 2020. LDF emerged as the winner in the Kollam Municipal Corporation Election. CPI (M) bagged 29 seats, CPI- 10 seats.

     

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Last election's ward-wise winning candidates list - Sakthikulangara

    M Pushpangadan, RSP won from Sakthikulangara ward in 2020. LDF emerged as the winner in the Kollam Municipal Corporation Election. CPI (M) bagged 29 seats, CPI- 10 seats.  

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Last election's ward-wise winning candidates list - Maruthadi

    Sumi M, INC won from the Maruthadi ward in 2020. LDF emerged as the winner in the Kollam Municipal Corporation Election. CPI (M) bagged 29 seats, CPI- 10 seats.   

  • 6:27 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Phase-wise voter turnouts

    The voter turnout in the first phase was 70.91 per cent, while the voter turnout in the second phase was 62.5 per cent. The first phase of polling held on December 9 while the second phase on December 11. 

    The first phase held in seven districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam while second phase in districts such as Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. 

  • 6:27 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Who won in 2015?

    In 2015, LDF won the Kollam Local Body Election Result. LDF bagged 36 seats, UDF- 16 seats, NDA- 2, Independents and others- 1. 

     

  • 6:27 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: What happened in last municipal corporation elections in 2020?

    In the last Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, Left Democratic Front won the election by bagging 39 seats, UDF- 9, NDA- 6, Independents and others- 1. In the Municipal Corporation Election Result 2015, LDF secured 36 seats, UDF- 16 seats, NDA- 2 seats, Independent- One seat. 

  • 6:27 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: When was election held?

    The local body election in Kollam was held in the first phase on Monday, December 9. The polling percentage in the Kollam local body election recorded at 70.09 per cent, the  polling percentage of male voters recorded at 68.8 per cent, while female voters- 71.2 per cent. 

     

  • 6:26 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kollam Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Kollam local body election will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVM votes. The voting percentage in the Kollam Local Body Election recorded at 70.09 per cent. 

