Live Kollam Local Body Election Results 2025: LDF is ahead in 3 seats, NDA opens account Kollam Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting begins, the Kollam Local Body Election Result will be announced today, December 13. The counting will begin at 8 am, the postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVM votes.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Around 70.09 per cent polling percentage recorded in the Kollam local body election held in the first phase on Monday, December 9. The polling percentage of male voters recorded at 68.8 per cent, while female voters- 71.2 per cent. The Kollam Local Body Election Result will be announced today, December 13. The counting started 8 am, the postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVM votes.

In the last Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, Left Democratic Front won the election by bagging 39 seats, UDF- 9, NDA- 6, Independents and others- 1. In the Municipal Corporation Election Result 2015, LDF secured 36 seats, UDF- 16 seats, NDA- 2 seats, Independent- One seat.

The Kerala local body election result of 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities, and 421 wards of 6 Municipal Corporations including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur, will be announced today.