Tonsuring of head, sanitization for BJP workers for joining back Trinamool Congress

Today, in the Birhum district, 150 BJP workers were thoroughly sprayed with sanitiser before being handed the Trinamool flag.

The turncoats who had switched sides in West Bengal just before the Assembly elections had to undergo a difficult process before being inducted back to the Trinamool Congress.

From being bathed in sanitiser to having to shave their heads, the BJP workers in West Bengal who are trying to switch back to their old party Trinamool Congress have to go through a difficult test.

Recently, six BJP workers shaved off their hair when they swapped party flags in Hooghly. Today, in the Birhum district, 150 BJP workers were thoroughly sprayed with sanitiser before being handed the Trinamool flag.

Trinamool Congress local leaders in Ilambazar block of Birbhum performed the ‘purification' ritual of workers.

After boldly declaring that it would win more than 200 of West Bengal's 294 constituencies, the BJP was constricted to less than 80 seats in the March-April elections by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

Since then, several Trinamool defectors have expressed their interest in returning to Mamata Banerjee's team, besides Mukul Roy.

