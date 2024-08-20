SC urges protesting doctors to resume work: 'Concerns receiving highest concern, issue of national priority'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CJI DY Chandrachud

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 20) heard the suo motu Kolkata doctor rape-murder case and urged the protesting doctors to return to work while also assuring them that their concerns are “receiving the highest concern” from the top court. The three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud termed the doctors’ safety and their demands as an “issue of high national priority”.

“We would request all the doctors who are abstaining from work across the country to resume work at the earliest. The abstention of doctors from work affects those segments of society who need medical care particularly at public health facilities the most. The abstaining doctors and medical professionals may stand assured that their concerns are receiving the highest concern from the Supreme Court of India. This is an issue of high national priority,” the Supreme Court said in its order after hearing the matter from all sides.

Supreme Court on resident doctors

The court noted that there are around 700 resident doctors at RG Kar Medical College but after the attack on the hospital on August 14 night, most of them have left their places of duty.

“...as a consequence of which only about 30 to 40 female doctors and 60 to 70 male doctors have remained in the hostels,” the SC said.

The top court said that it is “essential” to create safe conditions for the interns, residents and senior residents to return to their duties so as to enable them to not only pursue their education, but to administer medical care to their patients.

“The Court has been assured by Mr Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General, that the Central Industrial Security Force/Central Reserve Police Force shall be deputed in sufficient numbers at the R G Kar Medical College, including the hostels where the resident doctors are staying to ensure their safety,” the order said.

Kapil Sibal, senior counsel who appeared on behalf of the West Bengal government, stated that there is no objection to the deployment of central forces, according to the order.

“With the provision of central security at the Hospital, we hope and trust that the doctors will resume duty at the earliest. Any concerns which they may have in regard to their safety may be placed in the form of an email jointly by the doctors to the Registrar (Judicial) of this Court for further directions,” SC said.

What did Supreme Court observe during hearing?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will constitute a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring the safety, and facilities of doctors. While hearing the horrific rape and murder case of Kolkata doctor, the SC also urged the agitating doctors to have faith in the apex court.

The SC questioned the delay in filing the FIR and the hurry of reappointing the principal to some other hospital. The Supreme Court has asked for status report of investigation from the CBI and has also sought report from West Bengal government on the ruckus at the RG Kar hospital. The next hearing will be on August 22.

On former principal's role, CJI said, "How did the principal try to pass this off as a suicide. The body was passed to parents in the evening for cremation.. The next day doctors protested and a mob invaded the hospital and critical facilities were damaged and what was Kolkata Police doing? The crime scene is in the hospital. Police has to protect the crime scene...what are they doing."

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

