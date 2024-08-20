Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: Police to send notice to ex-principal for disclosing victim's identity

Following the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal capital Kolkata, doctors across the country have initiated a nationwide shutdown of OPD services. In a symbol of protest demanding an ordinance on the safety of health workers, resident doctors of AIIMS and other Delhi hospitals started OPD services on the road outside the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, CBI continues with its investigation and will conduct the polygraph test of the accused Sanjay Roy. Moreover, the Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognisance of the case and will hear the matter on Tuesday.
