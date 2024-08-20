Tuesday, August 20, 2024
     
  4. Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: Police to send notice to ex-principal for disclosing victim's identity
After the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, the Kolkata Police arrested the main accused Sanjay Roy. The CBI is grilling the former principal of the institute and will conduct a polygraph test of the accused.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2024 9:48 IST
Following the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal capital Kolkata, doctors across the country have initiated a nationwide shutdown of OPD services. In a symbol of protest demanding an ordinance on the safety of health workers, resident doctors of AIIMS and other Delhi hospitals started OPD services on the road outside the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, CBI continues with its investigation and will conduct the polygraph test of the accused Sanjay Roy. Moreover, the Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognisance of the case and will hear the matter on Tuesday.

  • Aug 20, 2024 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Bengal govt forms SIT to probe into financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital

    The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found earlier this month, according to a notification.

    The four-member SIT will be headed by Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy IG Dr Pranav Kumar.

  • Aug 20, 2024 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Kolkata Police to send notice to Sandeep Ghosh

    Kolkata Police is preparing to send notice to Sandip Ghosh for allegedly disclosing the identity of the Victim Girl. A specific case has been registered. He was questioned by the CBI for 13 hours on Monday. 

  • Aug 20, 2024 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    West Bengal Governor to meet President Murmu

    West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose arrived in Delhi on Monday and he will meet President Droupadi Murmu at 11 am today.

  • Aug 20, 2024 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Artists protest in West Bengal's Siliguri

  • Aug 20, 2024 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    People staged midnight candlelight protest in Shimla

    People carried out midnight candle march in Shimla demanding justice for the post-graduate trainee doctor raped and killed in RG Kar Medical College. 

