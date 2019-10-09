Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
Kolkata Published on: October 09, 2019 20:01 IST
At 9.22 lakh commuters, Kolkata Metro records biggest footfall ever in a single day

This Durga Puja, Kolkata Metro also set a record for serving maximum number of passengers in a single day. On October 3, Kolkata Metro registered "highest-ever" footfall of 9.22 lakh commuters. 

The Metro Railway Kolkata registered its "highest-ever" footfall of 9.22 lakh commuters on October 3, an official said on Wednesday.

It carried 49.5 lakh passengers during the Durga Puja days from 'Chaturthi' to 'Navami' (October 2-7), spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

The Metro Railway Kolkata earned Rs 4.8 crore during this span, a 10.7 per cent rise from the figures posted in the corresponding period of 2018.

The 49.5-lakh passenger count is 5.7 per cent more than the number of people it carried in the previous year.

On October 15, 2018, it had carried 9.07 lakh commuters, which is the second-highest footfall in its history. 

 

