Kolkata doctor-rape murder LIVE UPDATES: Former RG Kar Hospital principal to be questioned again today

Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
Kolkata doctor-rape murder LIVE UPDATES: The Union Health Ministry said representatives of all stakeholders, including the state governments, will be invited to share their suggestions with the committee as it urged the doctors to resume their duties in the larger public interest.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2024 7:40 IST
Kolkata doctor-rape murder LIVE UPDATES: The massive outrage led by doctors across the country continued on Sunday demanding justice for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's doctor who was raped and killed in the hospital on August 9 in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was on Saturday questioned for several hours by the CBI for the second consecutive day. He was seen re-entering the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake with a bunch of papers and files a little before 10.30 am on Saturday, and hadn’t left the premises till reports last received. The CBI sleuths also corroborated his version with that of doctors, interns, and nurses who were on duty at the hospital on that night. The probe agency has prepared a list of around 40 people, including doctors and police officers, whom they would be questioning as a part of its investigation, the officer said, adding, they have already quizzed over 20 people so far. A couple of psychologists from New Delhi also flew down to Kolkata on Saturday to take part in the questioning, the officer said. Separate teams of the central investigating agency also reached the crime scene at the RG Kar hospital and the barrack of the Kolkata Police's Armed Forces fourth battalion in Salt Lake, where the arrested prime accused, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, was putting up.

  • Aug 18, 2024 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    MHA directs states to send law and order report every 2 hours on doctors' protest

    In a communication issued on Friday, August 16, the MHA requested regular updates on the law and order situation from state and Union Territory police forces in response to the Kolkata incident.

  • Aug 18, 2024 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    A psychologist who is a part of the CBI team reaches Kolkata

    A psychologist who is a part of the CBI team has also reached Kolkata. He will assist the CBI team in the investigation, said the CBI sources.

  • Aug 18, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    IMA seeks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention

    The OPD services were hit across the country as doctors joined the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest the incident at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital last week and the subsequent vandalism at the facility. The association also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in realising its five demands, including a central law to check violence against healthcare personnel and declaring hospitals safe zones with mandatory security entitlements.

  • Aug 18, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be questioned again

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has released the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh after about 13 hours of interrogation Saturday, but has been asked to appear before the agency today again, said the reporter.

  • Aug 18, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Government to form security panel

    The government's assurance on Saturday to form a panel for suggesting measures to boost the safety of healthcare personnel failed to quell protests by medics who remained firm on their demand for a central law on the matter and decided to continue their agitation against the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata.

