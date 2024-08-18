Kolkata doctor-rape murder LIVE UPDATES: Former RG Kar Hospital principal to be questioned again today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The doctors hit streets across the country demanding justice for the victim's family and protection for medics.

Kolkata doctor-rape murder LIVE UPDATES: The massive outrage led by doctors across the country continued on Sunday demanding justice for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's doctor who was raped and killed in the hospital on August 9 in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was on Saturday questioned for several hours by the CBI for the second consecutive day. He was seen re-entering the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake with a bunch of papers and files a little before 10.30 am on Saturday, and hadn’t left the premises till reports last received. The CBI sleuths also corroborated his version with that of doctors, interns, and nurses who were on duty at the hospital on that night. The probe agency has prepared a list of around 40 people, including doctors and police officers, whom they would be questioning as a part of its investigation, the officer said, adding, they have already quizzed over 20 people so far. A couple of psychologists from New Delhi also flew down to Kolkata on Saturday to take part in the questioning, the officer said. Separate teams of the central investigating agency also reached the crime scene at the RG Kar hospital and the barrack of the Kolkata Police's Armed Forces fourth battalion in Salt Lake, where the arrested prime accused, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, was putting up.