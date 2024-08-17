Saturday, August 17, 2024
     
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CBI to conduct psychological test of accused Sanjay Roy

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The Kolkata Police arrested Sanjay Roy, who joined the force as a civic volunteer in 2019. Police have alleged that the accused was married at least four times and was a known womaniser.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: August 17, 2024 22:12 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CBI to conduct psychological assessment of Sanjay Roy.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct a psychological assessment of Sanjay Roy, the accused in a rape-and-murder case of a doctor in Kolkata that has triggered nationwide protests, officials said today (August 17).

A team of psychological and behavioural analysts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has arrived in Kolkata to conduct the necessary tests, they said. CBI has already taken Roy into custody.

The federal agency questioned Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident took place, for a second consecutive day on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape and killing of the trainee doctor. The agency had taken Ghosh for questioning on Friday and it continued till 1:40 am on Saturday.

CBI arrested Sanjay Roy 

The body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and killed inside a seminar hall of the state-run hospital, was found on August 9. Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested in this connection.

The victim's parents had moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking a court-monitored investigation in the case. Several other public interest litigation (PIL) pleas were also filed, demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

A preliminary autopsy report suggested that the victim was sexually abused and killed. It said she was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.

The accused, who is a trained boxer, got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted at the police outpost at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

