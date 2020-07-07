Image Source : AP Kolkata Containment Zones: Full list of containment zones which will follow strict lockdown from July 9

Amid increasing COVID-19 positive cases in the state, Mamata Banerjee led state government on Tuesday has decided to impose complete lockdown in containment and buffer zones across the state from July 9. The state government issued a notification regarding the same adding that all government and private office in containment and buffer zones will remain shut. However, essential services are allowed to operate in these areas. The West Bengal government also suspended transport services in these zones across the state.

Most of these contained zones are located in South Kolkata.

Here’s the list of containment zones:

2 Justice Madhab Chandra Road

11 Elgin Road

Maratha Ditch Sarani

Maratha Ditch Lane

1/1 to 8/48 Pandittiya Road

P12 Cit Scheme VII M

Motilal Basak Lane

Satyam Tower, 3 Alipore road

58 Judges court road

25A and 19A Sarat Bose road

49B and 12A Chakraberia road

Golf Club road

Arif road

Adhar Chandra Das lane

6A NSC Bose road, Tolly Park apartment

Purbalok Mukndapur

Dover Terrace and Dover Lane

55A Dr Sarat Banerjee road

Housing complexes on Anwar Shah Road, Jodhpur Park, Bhowanipore, Alipur, Tollygunge, Ballygunge and other areas have witnessed a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases recently.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Addl Chief Secy, Home, Alapan Bandyopadhyay has written to DG and IGP West Bengal, Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police Commissioner and all District Magistrates asking them to "rigorously implement the containment policy & practices for combating spread of COVID-19"

The metropolis has of late been witnessing a daily average of 200 people being infected by coronavirus. The city had 2,415 active coronavirus cases on Monday.

