Kolkata Containment Zones: Full list of containment zones which will follow strict lockdown from July 9

Amid increasing COVID-19 positive cases in the state, Mamata Banerjee led state government on Tuesday has decided to impose complete lockdown in containment and buffer zones across the state from July 9. The state government issued a notification regarding the same adding that all government and private office in containment and buffer zones will remain shut. However, essential services are allowed to operate in these areas. The West Bengal government also suspended transport services in these zones across the state.
Most of these contained zones are located in South Kolkata.
Here’s the list of containment zones:
- 2 Justice Madhab Chandra Road
- 11 Elgin Road
- Maratha Ditch Sarani
- Maratha Ditch Lane
- 1/1 to 8/48 Pandittiya Road
- P12 Cit Scheme VII M
- Motilal Basak Lane
- Satyam Tower, 3 Alipore road
- 58 Judges court road
- 25A and 19A Sarat Bose road
- 49B and 12A Chakraberia road
- Golf Club road
- Arif road
- Adhar Chandra Das lane
- 6A NSC Bose road, Tolly Park apartment
- Purbalok Mukndapur
- Dover Terrace and Dover Lane
- 55A Dr Sarat Banerjee road
Housing complexes on Anwar Shah Road, Jodhpur Park, Bhowanipore, Alipur, Tollygunge, Ballygunge and other areas have witnessed a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases recently.
Meanwhile, West Bengal's Addl Chief Secy, Home, Alapan Bandyopadhyay has written to DG and IGP West Bengal, Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police Commissioner and all District Magistrates asking them to "rigorously implement the containment policy & practices for combating spread of COVID-19"
The metropolis has of late been witnessing a daily average of 200 people being infected by coronavirus. The city had 2,415 active coronavirus cases on Monday.