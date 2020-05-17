Image Source : AP/FILE Kolkata: Biker dies after kite string slits his throat (Representational Image)

A 40-year-old man died on Saturday evening after his throat was slit by kite string while he was riding his two-wheeler along the AJC Bose flyover near the Park Circus area here, police said. The incident occurred at around 5.15 pm and the man has been identified as Akhtar Khan, a resident of Kidderpore area, they said.

"The man fell down from his bike on the flyover after the 'Chinese manjha' entangled around his next while he was returning home after seeing one of his relatives admitted at a nearby hospital," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The man was taken to the CNMC Hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

