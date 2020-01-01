Image Source : TWITTER Now `kolams' appear in Tamil Nadu in support of CAA, NRC

After the DMK, Congress and VCK leaders drew anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) `kolams' outside their residences, it is now the turn of those who are in support of the new law to express their support through these pavement decorations.

According to reports, `kolams' in support of CAA were drawn outside several homes in Cuddalore district on New Year's Day.

The colorful `kolams' had slogans saying "We support the CAA and NRC".

'Kolams' against the CAA and the NRC had earlier been drawn outside the residences of the DMK, the Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party leaders.

In Tamil Nadu, 'kolams' are drawn outside temples and Hindu homes early in the morning as an auspicious act believed to bring prosperity. It is also drawn in front of the deities kept inside homes.

'Kolams' are drawn with rice flour so that ants do not consume them.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha MP and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan surprised people by drawing a big 'kolam' or 'rangoli'-style design outside his residence here that carried a "No CAA" slogan.

On Monday, 'kolams', along with the slogan "No CAA-NRC", were drawn outside the homes of DMK President M.K. Stalin and his sister Kanimozhi, who is also a Lok Sabha MP, as well as outside the residence of their late father M. Karunanidhi.

Image Source : TWITTER No CAA-NRC", were drawn outside the homes of DMK President M.K. Stalin and his sister Kanimozhi

An anti-CAA and anti-NRC 'kolam' also appeared outside the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri's house on Monday.