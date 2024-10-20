Know about heartwarming story behind tribal woman sending 'Rs 100' to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @PANDAJAY BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda pictured with the Adivasi woman who handed him the money.

"Very touched by the affection. I bow to our Nari Shakti for always blessing me." These were the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a tribal woman in Odisha handed over a Rs 100 note to a senior BJP leader in the state, with a special request to pass it to the PM as a token of thanks.

About the instance

The Prime Minister first noted the incident after BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda shared that while he was visiting Odisha's Sundargarh district, an Adivasi woman approached him with a Rs 100 note. She insisted on giving it to the PM as her way of thanking him for the development work he has done. Panda explained that despite his efforts to tell her it wasn’t necessary, she wouldn’t take no for an answer, and he finally accepted the note.

"Yesterday, on the sidelines of a BJP membership drive in Odisha's Sundargarh district, this Adivasi lady insisted on giving me Rs 100 to 'convey thanks' to PM Narendra Modi. She brushed aside my demurrals and explanations that it wasn't necessary and simply would not take no for an answer until I finally relented," Panda said.

"This is a reflection of the transformation that Odisha and Bharat are experiencing. Jai Jagannath," he added.

PM Modi responds

After learning about the woman's gesture, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude, stating that he was deeply touched by the affection.

"I bow to our Nari Shakti for always blessing me. Their blessings inspire me to keep working to build a Viksit Bharat," the PM added.



