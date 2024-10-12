Thieves looted gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh from Durga Puja pandal in Odisha's Jajpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

In a shocking incident, gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 10 lakh were stolen from a Durga Puja pandal in Odisha's Jajpur district. The police informed that the incident occurred at the Barundei temple in the Korei police station area during the early hours of Saturday.

About the incident

Speaking of the details, officials informed that they were first alerted during the early hours of Saturday. They mentioned that after the priests and puja committee members arrived at the temple around 3 a.m., they found the main gate open and the ornaments missing.

Significantly, the temple authorities filed a complaint and an investigation has been started. The officials added that, according to the statement given, the theft might have been committed around 2 a.m. The robbers barged into the temple and stole the jewelry.

"Stolen items include gold and silver jewelry such as a crown, necklace, trident, earrings, and nose rings, which were offerings to Goddess Durga and other deities," the official added.

Investigation underway

Meanwhile, the police informed that an investigation into the incident has been launched, and further details related to the incident will be released soon. Moreover, it is pertinent to note that temple rituals were briefly suspended following the incident.