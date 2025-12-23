Kisan Diwas 2025: Check top 10 government schemes for farmers A central scheme, the PM-KISAN Yojana provides direct income support of Rs 6,000 per year to all landholding farmer families. The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 every four months through Direct Benefit Transfer to the farmers’ accounts.

New Delhi:

Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers’ Day is observed every year across the country to honour the immense contribution of farmers to the nation’s economy and also to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India’s 5th Prime Minister and a lifelong champion of farmers’ rights. Notably, Chaudhary Charan Singh had played a pivotal role in implementing land reforms and advocating for the rights of farmers. The government officially designated this day as National Farmers’ Day in 2001.

This year, the central focus for Kisan Diwas 2025 revolves around ‘Viksit Bharat 2047 – The Role of FPOs in Globalising Indian Agriculture’. Discussions this year stress on leveraging Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and modern technology to make Indian agriculture competitive on a global scale.

On this Kisan Diwas 2025, lets check top 10 government schemes that have been launched for the welfare of the farmers:

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

A central scheme, the PM-KISAN Yojana provides direct income support of Rs 6,000 per year to all landholding farmer families. The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 every four months through Direct Benefit Transfer to the farmers’ accounts.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

Another central scheme, the PMFBY is a crop insurance scheme protecting against non-preventable natural risks, pests, and diseases. In this scheme, farmers pay low premiums: 2% for Kharif, 1.5% for Rabi, and 5% for horticultural crops.

Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Scheme

A vert important scheme from the Modi government, the KCC scheme ensures timely access to short-term credit at subsidised interest rates. In this scheme, farmers can get loans up to Rs 3 lakh at an effective interest rate of 4% with prompt repayment.

Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana

Another crucial scheme for farmers, the PMKSY stresses on improving water-use efficiency through the motto "Per Drop More Crop". This scheme provides subsidies for micro-irrigation systems like drip and sprinkler irrigation.

e-National Agriculture Market

This e-NAM is a digital platform that links existing APMC mandis to create a unified national market. It enables transparent price discovery and online trading for better remunerative prices.

Soil Health Card (SHC) Scheme

This central SHC scheme provides farmers with lab-tested reports on 12 soil nutrient parameters along with customised fertiliser recommendations. This scheme aims to reduce the indiscriminate use of fertilisers and improve soil fertility.

Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana

This central scheme promotes organic farming through a cluster-based approach. It provides financial assistance of Rs 31,500 per hectare to states, with Rs 15,000 given directly to farmers as incentives.

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

This AIF is a medium-to-long-term debt financing facility for building post-harvest infrastructure like cold storage and warehouses. This fund offers a 3% interest subvention on loans up to Rs 2 crore.

PM-KUSUM Scheme

The Pradhan Mantri KUSUM Scheme helps farmers install solar-powered irrigation pumps and solarize existing grid-connected pumps. With this schee, farmers can get subsidies of 30% to 50% and sell surplus electricity back to local DISCOMs.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana

This PM-KMY is another crucial voluntary pension scheme for small and marginal farmers (aged 18–40 years). After reaching age 60, enrolled farmers receive a monthly pension of Rs 3,000.