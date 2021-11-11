Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Misleading facts, no Chinese village on Indian soil: Union minister Kiren Rijiju

Chinese Village in Arunachal News: Days after reports in some section of media claimed that Chinese have intruded in Arunachal Pradesh and constructed a village, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has rubbished all such reports. Rijiju asserted that facts were being misrepresented by a section of media which was a 'huge crime'.

He said a few sections of media reported unverified reports which were then quoted by others.

"Misleading reportage have caused harm to the national interest and it has demoralised the Army. What pleasure do people get by reporting such misleading facts," Rijiju said while responding to questions over the alleged Chinese intrusion during an event of private TV channel.

The Union minister's statement assumes significance as a recent Pentagon report underlined that China has built a village along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

However, the annual report by the US Department on military and security developments also made it clear that the contruction work by the Chinese apprently took place in an area that occupied by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) over 60 years ago.

"The village along the disputed border in the upper Subansiri district is in the territory controlled by China. They have, for years, maintained an Army post in the region and the various constructions undertaken by the Chinese have not happened in a short time," a source said. The sources said the village has been built by China in an area that was occupied by it around six decades back.

"The village has been built by China in an area that was occupied by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959, in an operation known as Longju incident along the frontier in Arunachal Pradesh," the source said.

