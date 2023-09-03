Congress reorganises Nagaland unit, Khriedi Theunuo named state president

Nagaland: In a major development, Congress has set up a political affairs committee and made an organizational rejig in its Nagaland unit with several fresh appointments on Sunday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Pradesh Congress office bearers and the constitution of the Executive Committee of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Kharge has set up a 13-member Political Affairs Committee in the Nagaland unit with the likes of the party's state unit chief S Supongmeren Jamir, K L Chishi, S I Jamir, K Therie and Hoketo Zhimomi part of it.
Khriedi Theunuo, VB Lasuh, W Akum Yimchunger, N Yona Konyak, Capt G K Zhimomi, Athang Chongloi, Nillo Rengma and Lanutemjen Lamtur have also been included in the panel.
In other appointments, Kharge appointed Khriedi Theunuo as the working president along with four vice-presidents. N Yona Konyak has been appointed treasurer in the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee. Five general secretaries and two spokespersons were also appointed to it.
A 21-member executive committee was also set up with four additional ex-officio members – president of the state Youth Congress; president of state NSUI; president of state Mahila Congress and chief organiser of Pradesh Seva Dal.
The party also appointed Javed Sarvar as the minority department head in the state unit. Also, various district chiefs were appointed by the party in Nagaland.
''Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Pradesh Congress office bearers and constitution of Executive Committee of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, as follows, with immediate effect,'' INC Sandesh wrote on X.
Check here the list of the office bearers:
Working President
- Khriedi Theunuo
Vice Presidents
- V. Lasuh
- Capt. G. K. Zhimomi
- W. Akum
- Shaboh Konyak
Treasurer
- N. Yona Konyak
General Secretaries
- N. Yona Konyak (Administration)
- L. Chuba Yim
- Moa Emchen
- Rosy Thompson
- Yanchamo Ovung
Spokespersons
- Thomas Konyak
- Temjen Yanger Longkumer
Executive Committee
- Athang Chongloi
- Nagavito
- Khriedi Theunuo
- Seiyekuolie 5. Shri K. Therie
- V. Lasuh
- S. Supongmeren
- Moa Emchen
- Bendangkokba
- K. L. Chishi
- Capt. G. K. Zhimomi
- N. Wobenthung Lotha
- Yanchamo Ovung
- N. Yona Konyak
- Shaboh Konyak
- Akong
- L. Chuba Yimchunger
- W. Akum Yimchunger
- L. Mulai
- Atsala Anar
- Rosy Thompson
Ex-Officio Members
- President, Pradesh Youth Congress
- President, Pradesh NSUI
- President, Pradesh Mahila Congress
- Chief Organiser, Pradesh Seva Dal