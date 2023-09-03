Congress reorganises Nagaland unit, Khriedi Theunuo named state president

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress reorganises Nagaland unit

Nagaland: In a major development, Congress has set up a political affairs committee and made an organizational rejig in its Nagaland unit with several fresh appointments on Sunday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Pradesh Congress office bearers and the constitution of the Executive Committee of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Kharge has set up a 13-member Political Affairs Committee in the Nagaland unit with the likes of the party's state unit chief S Supongmeren Jamir, K L Chishi, S I Jamir, K Therie and Hoketo Zhimomi part of it.

Khriedi Theunuo, VB Lasuh, W Akum Yimchunger, N Yona Konyak, Capt G K Zhimomi, Athang Chongloi, Nillo Rengma and Lanutemjen Lamtur have also been included in the panel.

In other appointments, Kharge appointed Khriedi Theunuo as the working president along with four vice-presidents. N Yona Konyak has been appointed treasurer in the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee. Five general secretaries and two spokespersons were also appointed to it.

A 21-member executive committee was also set up with four additional ex-officio members – president of the state Youth Congress; president of state NSUI; president of state Mahila Congress and chief organiser of Pradesh Seva Dal.

The party also appointed Javed Sarvar as the minority department head in the state unit. Also, various district chiefs were appointed by the party in Nagaland.

''Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Pradesh Congress office bearers and constitution of Executive Committee of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, as follows, with immediate effect,'' INC Sandesh wrote on X.

Check here the list of the office bearers:

Working President

Khriedi Theunuo

Vice Presidents

V. Lasuh Capt. G. K. Zhimomi W. Akum Shaboh Konyak

Treasurer

N. Yona Konyak

General Secretaries

N. Yona Konyak (Administration) L. Chuba Yim Moa Emchen Rosy Thompson Yanchamo Ovung

Spokespersons

Thomas Konyak Temjen Yanger Longkumer

Executive Committee

Athang Chongloi Nagavito Khriedi Theunuo Seiyekuolie 5. Shri K. Therie V. Lasuh S. Supongmeren Moa Emchen Bendangkokba K. L. Chishi Capt. G. K. Zhimomi N. Wobenthung Lotha Yanchamo Ovung N. Yona Konyak Shaboh Konyak Akong L. Chuba Yimchunger W. Akum Yimchunger L. Mulai Atsala Anar Rosy Thompson

Ex-Officio Members

President, Pradesh Youth Congress President, Pradesh NSUI President, Pradesh Mahila Congress Chief Organiser, Pradesh Seva Dal

