Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Benefits, prizes, games list and all you need to know

Chandigarh: Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan was launched by the Punjab government three years ago under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The main purpose to launch this special programme was to identify sporting talent in the state and nurture it. The main objective of this programme is to promote sports and physical fitness among the youth of Punjab. Players aged 14 to 65 are allowed to participate in the games.

There is a specific selection process among registered players, and only shortlisted athletes are allowed to participate in the end. The process involves preliminary tests and assessments at multiple levels, from district to state level. The participants are evaluated based on their performance in these tests, and the top performers are moved to the next step.

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan is divided into three categories: block level, district level, and state level. In the block level, only seven games are included, while in the other two categories, 25 and 35 different sporting disciplines are included, respectively.

While certificates are given to the top three winners at the block level and district level, the state-level winners earn a cash prize as well. Apart from the certificate, the player finishing first in a particular sport gets a Rs 10,000 cash prize, while second- and third-placed athletes are awarded Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Apart from this, there are several benefits of participating in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. Players get exclusive access to professional coaching and training. They also get the opportunities to participate and showcase their talent in national-level competitions. The athletes get proper guidance to make an improvement in physical fitness and overall health while there is a possibility of scholarships, awards, and recognition to the top performers.

Here's the list of games included in each category in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan:

Block Level: Kho-Kho, Football, Volleyball (Shooting), Volleyball (Smashing), Athletics, Kabaddi (Circle Style), Kabaddi (National Style).

District Level: Basketball, Chess, Handball, Hockey, Badminton, Wrestling, Volleyball (Smashing), Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Swimming, Gatka, Athletics, Boxing, Football, Judo, Kho-Kho, Shooting, Softball, Powerlifting, Netball, Kickboxing, Kabaddi (Circle Style), Kabaddi (National Style), Weightlifting, Volleyball (Shooting).

State Level: Volleyball (Shooting), Swimming, Wushu, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Volleyball (Smashing), Table Tennis, Kabaddi (National), Hockey, Softball, Shooting, Archery, Badminton, Athletics, Lawn Tennis, Kickboxing, Roller Skating, Powerlifting, Rugby, Rowing, Net Ball, Kho-Kho, Gatka, Gymnastics, Football, Fencing, Basketball, Kayaking and Canoeing, Kabaddi (Circle), Judo, Handball, Equestrian, Cycling, Chess, Boxing.

