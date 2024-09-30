Rajnath Singh responds to Kharge's remarks, says 'he lives for 125 yrs, PM Modi remains in power for 125 yrs'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Amid the ongoing war of words between the BJP and Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge's remark that 'he would stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power,' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (September 30) said, "I pray to God that the Congress chief lives for 125 years, and that PM Modi remains in power for 125 years."

Addressing a poll-bound rally in Haryana ahead of its single phase of voting on October 5, the Defence Minister commented on the Congress chief's statement, where Kharge was quoted as saying he "would not die so early" and "would remain alive until PM Modi is removed from power."

In response, Singh said, "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's health deteriorated while addressing a rally yesterday. He said he will remain alive until PM Modi is removed. I pray to God that Mallikarjun Kharge lives for 125 years and PM Modi remains the Prime Minister for 125 years."

Significantly, Kharge's controversial statement came during an election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing a campaign in Kathua, the veteran Congress leader fell ill on stage but was supported by his security personnel and fellow Congress leaders. He resumed his speech after a brief pause, and made the controversial statement.

Earlier, Union Minister Amit Shah too criticised Kharge’s remark, calling it "distasteful and disgraceful." He said, "Yesterday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge outdid himself and his party in being distasteful. In an unnecessary display of spite, he dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters, saying he would only die after removing PM Modi from power. This just shows the fear and hatred Congress holds towards PM Modi."

Shah added, "As for Kharge's health, both Modi Ji and I, along with everyone, pray for his long and healthy life. May he live many more years and witness the creation of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047."



