Khanna Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Full list of ward and party-wise winners

Chandigarh:

The counting of votes for the Khanna Municipal Council in Punjab is underway. As per the latest trends, the Aam Aadmi Party has won four wards, including one unopposed. The elections were conducted on May 26 across eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats in the state, which also saw active participation in Khanna as part of this comprehensive electoral process. Khanna Municipal Council has a total of 33 wards. Given the number of wards and the size of its electorate, officials reported robust preparations with multiple polling stations and deployment of security personnel to ensure a peaceful voting experience.

Khanna Municipal Council saw active participation in the May 26 Punjab civic body elections, with dozens of candidates and a large electorate. Local issues such as missing names from voter lists created tension, while polling was completed peacefully across 33 wards. Across all 33 wards, the fight is largely a direct battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Congress.

Here's the full list of ward and party-wise winners: