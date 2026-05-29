May 29, 2026
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Khanna Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Full list of ward and party-wise winners

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: ,Updated:

The Khanna Municipal Corporation election was held on May 26 across 33 wards. The battle was primarily among the AAP, the BJP, the SAD and the Congress party. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Khanna Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026.
Khanna Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026. Image Source : INDIA TV
Chandigarh:

The counting of votes for the Khanna Municipal Council in Punjab is underway. As per the latest trends, the Aam Aadmi Party has won four wards, including one unopposed. The elections were conducted on May 26 across eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats in the state, which also saw active participation in Khanna as part of this comprehensive electoral process. Khanna Municipal Council has a total of 33 wards. Given the number of wards and the size of its electorate, officials reported robust preparations with multiple polling stations and deployment of security personnel to ensure a peaceful voting experience.

Khanna Municipal Council saw active participation in the May 26 Punjab civic body elections, with dozens of candidates and a large electorate. Local issues such as missing names from voter lists created tension, while polling was completed peacefully across 33 wards. Across all 33 wards, the fight is largely a direct battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Congress.

Here's the full list of ward and party-wise winners:

Ward No.  Winning Candidate Political Party Margin of votes
1      
2      
3      
4 Sunil Kumar AAP 815
5      
6 Gurmail Singh AAP 417
7      
8      
9      
10      
11      
12 Joginderpal Gupta AAP Unopposed
13      
14 Jarnail Singh AAP 803
15      
16      
17      
18      
19      
20      
21      
22      
23      
24      
25      
26      
27      
28      
29      
30      
31      
32      
33      
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Punjab Khanna Municipal Council Khanna Municipal Council Election Results Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 Punjab Civic Body Election Results AAP BJP Sad Congress
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