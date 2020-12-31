Image Source : ANI Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal arrested after deportation from Dubai

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal at the Delhi airport following his deportation from Dubai.

As per the inputs, Sukh Bikriwal was operating at the best of Pakistan's notorious spy agency ISI. He was involved in several targeted killings in Punjab.

Sukh Bikriwal was involved in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra recipient Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

He had also played a role in the sensational Nabha jailbreak in Punjab's Patiala, wherein two militants and four gangsters escaped in 2017.

Latest India News