Thursday, December 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal arrested after deportation from Dubai

Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal arrested after deportation from Dubai

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal at the Delhi airport following his deportation from Dubai.

Kumar Sonu Kumar Sonu
New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2020 10:41 IST
Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal arrested
Image Source : ANI

Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal arrested after deportation from Dubai

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal at the Delhi airport following his deportation from Dubai.

As per the inputs, Sukh Bikriwal was operating at the best of Pakistan's notorious spy agency ISI. He was involved in several targeted killings in Punjab.

Sukh Bikriwal was involved in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra recipient Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

He had also played a role in the sensational Nabha jailbreak in Punjab's Patiala, wherein two militants and four gangsters escaped in 2017.

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News