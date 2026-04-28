Khalistan Tiger Force claims responsibility for railway track blast in Punjab's Patiala

Patiala:

Khalistan Tiger Force – a Khalistani terrorist organisation – on Tuesday claimed responsibility for railway track blast in Punjab’s Patiala. The organisation claimed the responsibility via a social media post. Jaswinder Multani, currently based in Germany, has claimed responsibility. Earlier in the day, a major blast that took place at a dedicated freight corridor railway track near the Shambhu area in Patiala was an attempted detonation meant to blow up the track, police said on Tuesday.

Incident marks second blast at freight corridor in three months

Noting that the incident marks the second blast at a freight corridor in the past three months, a senior police officer indicated that a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the matter is anticipated. The person who was trying to carry out the detonation on Monday night died in the attempt, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said.

Police have identified the deceased suspect as Jagrup Singh, a resident of Panjwar village in Tarn Taran district. In CCTV footage, the suspect could be seen parking his motorcycle in Amritsar, Special Director General of Police (Railway) Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, who visited the explosion site, said.

Blast took place at a stretch of the Shambhu-Ambala rail track

The blast took place at a stretch of the Shambhu-Ambala rail track. Police earlier said that an unidentified body, which was blown into pieces, was recovered from the spot, adding that parts of the body were found strewn on the stretch of the rail track.

Initially, it was considered a low-intensity blast. However, investigation has revealed that it was an attempted detonation, police said. The explosion occurred near Bothonia village on Monday night at the rail track dedicated for freight trains, they said. It also caused some damage to the track, leaving a small crater underneath the railway line.

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