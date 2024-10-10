Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
Kerala weather update: IMD issues yellow alerts for eight districts in state | Check list here

According to the India Meteorological Department, the three southern districts--Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta--and the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are expected to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: October 10, 2024 16:11 IST
IMD issues yellow alerts for eight districts in Kerala
Image Source : FILE Kerala weather updates.

Kerala weather report: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala, predicting the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday. This alert covers both southern and northern parts of the state, signalling a potential weather disruption in the coming days.

Yellow alerts issues for these states:

  1. Thiruvananthapuram
  2. Kollam
  3. Pathanamthitta
  4. Malappuram
  5. Kozhikode
  6. Wayanad
  7. Kannur
  8. Kasaragod

How IMD define 'heavy rain'?

The IMD defines "heavy rain" as precipitation measuring between 64.5 millimetres and 115.5 millimetres within a 24-hour period. The yellow alert indicates that the weather conditions could escalate, urging residents in these districts to stay cautious and prepared for potential disruptions due to the downpour.

In a statement, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority advised those living in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods to relocate to safer places as per the authorities' instructions.

It also cautioned people residing near riverbanks and low-lying areas of dams to anticipate potential risks and move to safer locations as directed by the authorities. "Residents in disaster-prone areas must ensure that camps are set up in their locality and should move to those locations during the daytime. For this, they may contact local bodies and revenue authorities," it said.

Orange alerts were issued three days ago

Earlier on October 7, orange alerts were issued for four districts and yellow alerts for nine districts in Kerala. According to the district rainfall forecast, orange alerts were issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Malappuram districts. Meanwhile, yellow alerts were issued for the remaining districts, except Kasaragod.

(With inputs from PTI)

