Kerala weather update: IMD issues red alert, several low-lying areas flooded, state govt issues advisory

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued red alert for three districts as the monsoon rains intensified in Kerala with some low-lying parts of Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts getting heavily flooded.

Heavy rains and strong winds brought down hoardings in some places, including the state capital, uprooted trees and disrupted normal life.

State govt issues advisory

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued advisory and said that the IMD has warned about the possibility of flooding due to the heavy rains in the state.

It also warned about the possibility of strong winds and bad weather along the Kerala coast, he said in a Facebook post and urged fishermen to be cautious and avoid fishing for the next three days.

The CM also said that due to the intensifying rains, possibility of landslides was very high and urged everyone to be prepared to move to safe places in accordance with warnings issued by the authorities.

Everyone should also take care to avoid trips to water bodies and hills, he added.

IMD issues red alert for three districts

The IMD issued a red alert for the day in Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts and an orange alert in seven other districts of the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Besides that, the state irrigation department issued alerts in respect of various rivers which had dangerously high water levels due to the rains.

It issued the alerts regarding Muvattupuzha river in Ernakulam district, Bharathapuzha which flows through Thrissur and Malappuram, Achankovil and Pamba rivers in Pathanamthitta, Manimala in Kottayam, Thodupuzha river in Idukki and Kabani in Wayanad, among others.

Heavy floods in low-lying areas

The rise in water levels of rivers and heavy rains led to flooding of low-lying areas in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki districts, displacing hundreds of people who were shifted to relief camps.

Meanwhile, continuous rains in Wayanad district's Mundakkai-Chooralmala region resulted in the Chooralmala River being in strong spate, with muddy water flowing forcefully and eroding the banks near the Bailey bridge.

Last year in July, deadly landslides in the region had claimed over 200 lives and destroyed many homes.

The Wayanad district administration said that the spillway shutter of the Banasura Sagar dam will be raised on Friday morning to release 50 cubic meters of water per second in phases into the Karamanthodu river, a tributary of Kabani. It warned people living along the banks of the river and in low-lying areas to be alert.

(With inputs from PTI)