Kerala Union Minister Suresh Gopi offers to resign over income drop, aims to resume film career Kerala Union Minister Suresh Gopi seeks resignation, citing halted film income, and recommends C Sadanandan Master as his cabinet replacement.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Union Minister and Malayalam cinema star Suresh Gopi has expressed his desire to step down from his ministerial post, citing a significant drop in income since taking on his political role. Speaking at a party event in Kannur, Kerala, Gopi revealed that his earnings from acting have "completely stopped" and stressed the need to balance his financial stability with his passion for films.

Wants to return to acting

Gopi, who serves as the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, stated that he never aspired to become a minister at the cost of his acting career. “I really want to continue acting. I need to earn more; my income has now stopped completely,” he said. The actor-politician emphasised that his decision stems from financial necessity rather than a lack of commitment to public service.

Recommends C Sadanandan Master as successor

In the same event, Gopi recommended BJP veteran C Sadanandan Master, Kerala’s newly elected Rajya Sabha member, as his replacement in the central cabinet. He highlighted Master’s political contributions and said, "I am saying with sincerity that Sadanandan Master should be made a Union minister after removing me. I believe that it will become a new chapter in the political history of Kerala." Master, a survivor of political violence who lost both legs in a 1994 attack allegedly by CPI(M) workers, is widely respected in northern Kannur politics.

Political and cinematic journey

Suresh Gopi, one of Malayalam cinema’s most popular actors, joined the BJP in October 2016 and made his Lok Sabha debut from Thrissur in 2024. Since he entered national politics, Gopi has largely paused his film career but has expressed multiple times that he wishes to return to acting while fulfilling his political responsibilities.

Clarifies controversies

Addressing recent criticism regarding his use of the term “praja” to describe constituents, Gopi clarified that his words were being misinterpreted by opponents. He compared it to the modern renaming of “manual scavengers” as “sanitation engineers,” emphasising that the term was not offensive.

Gopi's announcement reflects the challenges faced by celebrities balancing public service and personal careers, while also setting the stage for potential changes in Kerala’s representation in the Union Cabinet.