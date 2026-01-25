Kerala: Newborn abandoned at Pathanamthitta eatery, toddler found alone on Kochi train Kerala shocker: At around 5 am, a Kuttoor eatery owner in Thiruvalla, near his residence, heard cries upon opening shop. He notified neighbours, who contacted Thiruvalla police. Officers swiftly took the infant to Thiruvalla Taluk Hospital, and a probe is ongoing to track the perpetrators.

A newborn boy, just days old, was discovered abandoned at a roadside eatery in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, prompting a police probe. This incident follows closely on the heels of another case where a two-year-old boy was found alone on a train in Kochi.

Newborn discovered in Thiruvalla

Around 5 am, the owner of a wayside eatery in Kuttoor, Thiruvalla- near his home- heard cries while opening shop. He alerted neighbors, who called Thiruvalla police. Officers rushed the infant to Thiruvalla Taluk Hospital for care. An investigation is underway to identify and trace those responsible.

Toddler rescued from Kochi-bound train

In a related event Saturday, railway police rescued a boy about two years old from the Pune-Ernakulam Express in Kochi. Found wandering alone, he was taken to Ernakulam Railway Police Station. Authorities plan to transfer him to a children's home after consulting the District Child Welfare Committee. Police urge the public to provide tips on both cases amid rising concerns over child abandonment.

