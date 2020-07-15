Image Source : PTI Kerala photographer discovers 'dead man' is alive while clicking photos (Representational image)

In a bizarre incident, a photographer saved a 'dead' man's life when he went to click the deceased's picture in Kerala. The cop's in Kerala's Ernakulam district had called photographer Tomy Thomas to photograph the body of the deceased, Sivadasan, who was presumed dead due to a lack of timely medical attention after receiving a blow to his head. The photographs were meant to serve as evidence at the inquest.

When the photographer reached the spot and was setting up his equipment, he realised that the man was alive after all. When tomy was clicking photos he heard low sound emanating from the body. The shocked photographer instantly informed the police who inspected the body.

Tomy, 45, told The News Minute that he had to lean closer to the body to get a clearer picture since the light in the room was low. But when he heard the man breathing, he was quick to react.

"A shiver ran down my spine as it hit me that the man was actually alive," he said.

Tomy's doubts turned out to be true and the man was indeed alive. Sivadasan, a resident of Palakkad, was found "dead" in his house by a relative. But once the cops found his breathing, he was sent to the intensive care unit of a hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Sivadasan had hit his head and fallen to the floor but had managed to survive the blow, though onlookers found him in an unconscious state and presumed him to be dead.

If not for the photographer, Sivadasan may even have had his last rights performed while he was still alive.

