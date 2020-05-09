Image Source : PTI Kerala to observe complete shutdown on Sundays

The Kerala government on Saturday issued a Standard Operating Protocol to observe complete shutdown across the state on Sundays until further notice in a bid to step up its vigil and only essential services would be allowed to be delivered.

Following activities will be permissible on Sundays:

Shops selling essential items

Collection and distribution of milk Supply of newspaper, media, hospitals, medical stores etc

Movements of goods vehicles

All manufacturing and processing activities of continous nature and ongoing construction activities will be permittes.

TAke away counters of hotels from 8 am to 9 pm online delivey upto 10 pm

Meanwhile, two fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kerala on Saturday, both being foreign returnees who reached the state from Dubai and Abu Dhabi on May 7 and were among the expatriates airlifted by the Centre as part of its mission to bring back stranded Indians abroad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said with the two new patients, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 505 and there are currently 17 under treatment.

