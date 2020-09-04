Image Source : FILE Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-189 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-189 Results announced: The results for Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-189 Results have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-189 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Karunya Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize of Nirmal Lottery NR-189 went to ticket number NX-532868, winning a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of Rs 10 lakh was won by ticket number NO-132558. The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh went to ticket numbers NN-678149, NO-469267, NP-595583, NR-459238, NS-125772, NT-656107, NU-528004, NV-544907, NW-515640, NX-288560, NY-167653, NZ-193664.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-189 Results | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

A list of lottery result appears on the screen

Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

Click on 'View'.

The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

