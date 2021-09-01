Will Kerala be the epicenter of third Covid wave? A look at today's figures

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Kerala reports 32,803 new Covid cases, 173 deaths in a day

Kerala on Wednesday reported as many as 32,804 coronavirus cases and 173 deaths. With this, the death toll went up to 20,961 while active cases stood at 2,29,912. The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 18.76 percent after testing of 1,74,854 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a state government release.

Since Tuesday, 21,610 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 38,38,614.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Thrissur recorded the highest with 4,425 cases followed by Ernakulam (4,324), Kozhikode (3,251), Malappuram (3,099), Kollam (2,663),

Thiruvananthapuram (2,579), Palakkad (2,309), Kottayam (2,263), Alappuzha (1,975), Kannur (1,657), Pathanamthitta (1,363), Wayanad (1,151) and Idukki (1,130).

Of the new cases, 108 were health workers, 154 from outside the state and 31,380 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,161 cases, the release said.

There are currently 5,57,085 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,24,380 are in home or institutional quarantine and 32,705 in hospital.

