Kerala: Mini Lockdown extended after surge in COVID 19 cases

Kerala on Saturday recorded 26,685 fresh cases forcing the state government on Sunday to continue the tough measures and mini lockdown to contain the infections in the state.

Relaxations are provided only for essential services and public transport with restrictions being effected. So far, the police have registered cases against 5,371 people for having violated the Covid protocols.

By the looks of it, there are hardly any people visible on the streets. However, on Saturday alone, a total of 36 vehicles were seized and 984 people were arrested. Cases were registered against 22,703 people for not wearing masks and against 2 for having violated quarantine.

Kerala government received an amount of Rs 62,91,900 as a fine under various categories of Covid violations.

Hotels and Restaurants are allowed only takeaways and private buses are not seen plying while state road transport corporation buses are in service.

The Police have made it clear that people will be allowed to move out only for essential services and no other movement will be allowed. Shops serving essential commodities will be allowed to function with restrictions.

Apart from this, the impact of COVID 19 was also seen at the Thrissur Pooram festival that concluded on Saturday on a sad note following the death of two festival organizers of the Thiruvambadi Devaswom.

The Upacharam Chollipiriyal ritual, the farewell ceremony in which idols of Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi temples will be taken back to their respective temple, was held without any celebrations.

