Kerala man accused in newspaper proprietor assault case returns from UAE: CBI

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
New Delhi
Updated on: September 07, 2024 17:44 IST
The 2005 attack accused Khamis Othman AL Hammadi Otham
Image Source : INDIA TV The 2005 attack accused Khamis Othman AL Hammadi Otham

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Saturday, September 7, that a Kerala man, Khamis Othman AL Hammadi Otham, accused of a brutal assault in 2005, has returned from the UAE. The CBI coordinated closely with the Kerala Police and INTERPOL NCB-Abu Dhabi to track and apprehend the suspect.

In an official statement, the CBI, which acts as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, confirmed that Otham, against whom a Red Notice was issued, was arrested by Kerala Police upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday, September 6.

About the incident

Significantly, Otham is accused of attacking Shamsudheen, the proprietor of a newspaper called 'The Criminal,' in Kozhikode. According to the CBI, the incident occurred on July 15, 2005, when Otham, along with two accomplices, drove a Maruti Omni van to KP Chandran Road in Kasaba. There, they deliberately knocked down Shamsudheen, who was riding as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle. The assailants then hacked him with a sword, intending to kill him, leaving Shamsudheen with grievous injuries.

Accused tracked via geo-location

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the CBI's statement also further highlighted that with the help of INTERPOL NCB-Abu Dhabi, they were able to ascertain Otham's location and coordinate his return to India, where he is supposed to now face legal proceedings.


READ MORE | Rahul Gandhi donates one month's salary for rehabilitation work in Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad

 

