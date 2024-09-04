Rahul Gandhi donates one month's salary for rehabilitation work in Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi visited landslide-hit Wayanad last month.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has donated his one month's salary of Rs 2.3 lakh to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to support rehabilitation efforts for the victims of the Wayanad landslides. According to KPCC General Secretary M Liju, the donation is part of the fundraising drive by the Congress' state unit, following Gandhi's commitment to provide 100 houses for the people of Wayanad who lost their loved ones, homes, and livelihoods in the devastating landslides on July 30.

As part of the fundraising, a mobile app -- 'Stand with Wayand - INC' -- has been created, Liju said in a statement. It also said that Congress MP K Sudhakaran was personally assessing the progress of the Wayanad rehabilitation work. t further said that party units, subsidiaries, MPs and MLAs have been notified about the amounts to be donated by them. "Donations can be transferred directly by the Congress workers, supporters and leaders through the mobile app. Once the donation is received in the bank account, the donor will receive a direct message via SMS and a digital receipt with the signature of KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan," the statement said.

The KPCC has formed a nine-member committee to spearhead the fund-raising campaign and reconstruction activities. The KPCC has exempted its mandalam committees in Wayanad district from fundraising activities.

Kerala govt plans social media campaign to attract tourists

Meanwhile, the Kerala government is gearing up to launch a major promotional campaign, along with a bloggers' meet in Wayanad, ahead of the Onam season. This initiative aims to address and dispel tourists' concerns about the safety of the scenic district following the recent landslides. Kerala Tourism and Public Works minister PA Mohammed Riyas said that it was "sad" that the July 30 catastrophe in the northern district of the state was being called as "Wayanad disaster" while the fact was that it affected only one part of the picturesque destination.

Wayanad landslides

It should be mentioned here that Kerala's Wayanad district was hit by devastating landslides triggered by heavy rains, causing widespread destruction and loss. The landslides resulted in the tragic loss of over 200 lives, with many residents losing their homes and livelihoods. Several areas were massively affected, with roads blocked and communication lines disrupted, making rescue and relief operations challenging. Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala region, almost decimating both areas. According to reports, the state government, along with local authorities and rescue teams, worked tirelessly to provide aid and support to the affected families.

