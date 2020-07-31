Image Source : FILE KSRTC long distance inter-district services from August 1 put on hold

In a U-turn, the Kerala government on Friday decided to put on hold its decision to operate long-distance inter-district bus services of the state-run KSRTC from August 1 following increase in COVID-19 cases. Transport Minister A K Saseendran, who had announced the commencement of services from Saturday, told PTI that the decision to put on hold plying of buses by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation was taken in view of the hindrances in operating as there were many containment zones, besides increasing spike in COVID-19 cases through contacts.

"We were hoping to resume operations of inter district services from tomorrow. But a review of containment zones made us rethink our decision as many places across the state fall under containment zones", the Minister said.

Addressing the media here on Friday morning, the Minister had announced the decision to resume as many as 206 long-distance bus services from August 1 after being suspended for over four months due to the national lockdown.

