Kerala: 2 dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Thrissur

The deceased were two small-scale businessmen hailing from Irinjalakuda town in Thrissur.

An investigation was also launched into the deaths, police said.

Two persons have died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Kerala's Thrissur district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased were two small-scale businessmen hailing from Irinjalakuda town in Thrissur.

According to police, the victims, who were friends, consumed liquor, suspected to be spurious, Tuesday night at a shop owned by one of them.

Quoting their other friends, the police said both of them showed symptoms of uneasiness soon after its consumption and foam started to build in their mouths.

When they fell unconscious, they were rushed to the nearby hospital, but their lives could not be saved.

"While Biju died on Monday night Nishanth on Tuesday early morning. We have collected some samples of the spurious liquor from the spot and will be sent to the lab for detailed examination soon. The actual cause of death can be ascertained only after that," a police official told PTI.

An investigation was also launched into the deaths, police added.

(with PTI inputs)

