Kerala govt defends 'Zumba' in schools as part of anti-drug campaign after religious groups raise objection Zumba in Kerala schools: The Zumba programme was launched following a directive from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who advocated for the dance-based fitness routine as an effective stress-relief method and a preventive measure against rising substance abuse among school students.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala government has reaffirmed its decision to introduce 'Zumba' dance in state-run schools as part of an ongoing anti-drug initiative, dismissing opposition to the move as more venomous than narcotic substances. The state’s General Education Minister V Sivankutty made it clear that the government would not roll back the programme despite criticism from some groups.

Opposition voices concern but clarifies stance

While the Congress party clarified that it is not opposed to Zumba itself, it urged the government not to impose such programmes unilaterally. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan stated, “If there is a complaint, the government should talk to stakeholders and find a solution. There’s no need for controversy.”

At the same time, several Youth Congress leaders, including Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, came out in support of the programme, stressing the importance of promoting health awareness among children in the wake of growing lifestyle-related diseases.

Zumba as a wellness tool against 'drug abuse'

The Zumba initiative was rolled out under a directive from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who endorsed the dance-based fitness routine as a stress-reliever that could act as a preventive tool against substance abuse in schools.

Minister Sivankutty stated that Zumba, aerobics, and yoga are light physical activities introduced not just for fitness but to foster positive thinking and personality development among schoolchildren. “In a society like Kerala, where we live in harmony, objecting to such activities only fosters communalism,” he added.

Criticism from religious groups and minister's rebuttal

Opposition to Zumba has emerged largely from some Muslim organisations, who claim the activity clashes with moral and cultural values. In response, Sivankutty clarified that-

The activities involve light exercise, conducted in school uniforms.

No skimpy clothing or inappropriate behaviour is involved.

The initiative follows the Right to Education norms, which mandate structured, government-approved learning processes.

He further cautioned that opposition to such inclusive physical activities could inject a poison deadlier than drugs by promoting communal and sectarian divides.

Political and institutional support for Zumba

Despite the criticism, the Zumba programme has received broad backing across the political spectrum. Leaders from both the ruling CPI(M) and its youth wing DYFI, as well as the Congress-affiliated KSU, have endorsed the initiative.

Senior CPI(M) leader MA Baby, and state ministers MB Rajesh and R Bindhu, also voiced their support, describing Zumba as a progressive step toward integrating fitness and mental wellness into school education.

Zumba begins in schools across Kerala

Starting this academic year, many schools in Kerala have begun offering Zumba training during physical education hours. The programme, blending aerobic movement with rhythmic music, is aimed at helping students cope with stress while also encouraging drug-free lifestyles.

As debates continue, the Kerala government maintains that it is open to dialogue but will not backtrack on its commitment to holistic student wellness through inclusive physical activities.