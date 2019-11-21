Image Source : PTI Kerala government bans single use plastic from January 1 (Representational image)

The Kerala government on Thursday decided to ban single-use-plastic products from January one. The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet

meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

After considering environmental and health issues related to mounting plastic waste, the government decided to ban single-use-plastic products in the state from January 1, 2020, a government press release said.

Plastic carry bags, plastic sheets, cooling films, plastic plates, cups, thermocol and Styrofoam-based fancy items and others have been banned.