Kerala government bans single use plastic from January 1

The Kerala government on Thursday decided to ban single-use plastic products from January one. The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram Published on: November 21, 2019 19:42 IST
After considering environmental and health issues related to mounting plastic waste, the government decided to ban single-use-plastic products in the state from January 1, 2020, a government press release said.

Plastic carry bags, plastic sheets, cooling films, plastic plates, cups, thermocol and Styrofoam-based fancy items and others have been banned.

