Kerala: Six-year-old girl strangled while playing on swing rope, dies

Malappuram: A six-year-old girl died after getting entangled in a swing rope at her house in Malappuram district of Kerala, said police on Friday. The deceased was identified as Haya Fathima.

The incident occurred in Kuttippuram, where Fathima had been playing on a swing (intended for her sibling) after returning from school on Thursday evening. Her family later discovered her strangled on the swing rope.

"It is suspected that she was playing in the swing and the rope somehow got entangled around her neck and strangled her," a police officer said.

Police said that despite being swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, the girl's life could not be saved.

(With PTI inputs)

