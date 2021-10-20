Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala floods: High alert on banks of Periyar as water reaches flood-prone areas in Ernakulam

Villages and districts on the banks of the Periyar river in Kerala have been put on high alert. The Ernakulam district administration has said the water released from the Idukki dam has reached flood-prone areas of Aluva in Kochi on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, three shutters of the Idukki dam were opened as a precautionary measure, in view of the torrential rains in Kerala. Nearly one lakh litres of water per second was released from the Idukki dam thereafter.

Meanwhile, Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Tuesday said that the water level of the Periyar river is below the danger level at present.

Commenting on the situation, Krishnankutty said, "Since the Idukki and Idamalayar dams were opened, I came here to see the present condition of the Periyar river. We have nothing to worry about now."

According to official estimates, heavy rains in Kerala have claimed the lives of 27 people. Of these, 14 deaths were reported in the Kottayam district, 10 in the Idukki district, and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.

After a relative respite of two days, the IMD Tuesday issued an Orange Alert for 11 districts of Kerala indicating heavy rainfall.

The IMD sounded an Orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on October 20.

