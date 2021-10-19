Kerala rains: 78 dams opened to release excess flood water

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMD on Tuesday issued an Orange Alert for 11 districts of Kerala indicating heavy rainfall.

In Kerala, after a relative respite of two days, the IMD on Tuesday issued an Orange Alert for 11 districts indicating heavy rainfall. The weatherman has put 12 districts in the state on Orange alert on Thursday also. The IMD sounded an Orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on October 20. An Orange alert has been issued for all districts other than Kannur and Kasaragod on October 21.

Also, Idukki, Idamalayar, Pamba, and Kakki, four major dams among the total 78 dams in the state have been opened to release the excess water. Shutters of Cheruthoni dam, part of the Idukki reservoir in Kerala, were opened on Tuesday to create more storage capacity in anticipation of the heavy rainfall predicted in its catchment area over the next two days.

Various district administrations have issued alerts to the people living downstream and shifted them to relief camps set up in the state. The IMD said a low-pressure area lies over Bihar and neighbourhood. Also due to strong southerly/southeasterly winds from Bay of Bengal, a heavy spell of rainfall activity is very likely to continue over east and northeast India till October 20.

READ MORE| 'All children drink': Congress MLA creates ruckus inside police station in Rajasthan, demands release of kin

READ MORE| Kerala: IMD issues orange alert for 11 districts, predicts heavy rainfall

Latest India News