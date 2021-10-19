Tuesday, October 19, 2021
     
'All children drink': Congress MLA creates ruckus inside police station in Rajasthan, demands release of kin

The duo staged a dharna at the police station and their video went viral when they were seen arguing with cops insisting that everybody’s children drink. What went wrong if they were drunk, the Congress MLA asked the cops.

Jodhpur Published on: October 19, 2021 19:31 IST
Meena Kanwar can be heard saying in the video: “Bacche toh sabke peete hain (Everyone’s children drink)." 

Rajasthan Congress MLA Meena Kanwar and her husband Ummed Singh Rathore on Tuesday staged a protest at a police station in Jodhpur over the release of their kin who were caught allegedly for drunk driving.

In a video, which went viral on social media, both husband and wife can be seen staging a protest at Jodhpur-based police station asking cops to release their relatives, saying "all kids drink." Meena Kanwar can be heard saying in the video: “Bacche toh sabke peete hain (Everyone’s children drink)." 

In the video, She can be seen in a verbal duel with police, saying, “We have requested police that kids, usually all of them drink. It should not matter. You have arrested our children."

The chaos started when police arrested her relatives and issued a challan to them for drunken driving under MVI Act while seizing their vehicle on Sunday night.

As the couple was seen sitting on the floor and staged protest, the husband of Meena is also seen questioning the cops why the police officer is sitting on a chair when the MLA is sitting on the ground. In the viral video, he was seen fighting with cops threatening them to face consequences if his relatives are not released.

