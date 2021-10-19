'All children drink': Congress MLA creates ruckus inside police station in Rajasthan, demands release of kin

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Meena Kanwar can be heard saying in the video: “Bacche toh sabke peete hain (Everyone’s children drink)."

Rajasthan Congress MLA Meena Kanwar and her husband Ummed Singh Rathore on Tuesday staged a protest at a police station in Jodhpur over the release of their kin who were caught allegedly for drunk driving.

In a video, which went viral on social media, both husband and wife can be seen staging a protest at Jodhpur-based police station asking cops to release their relatives, saying "all kids drink." Meena Kanwar can be heard saying in the video: “Bacche toh sabke peete hain (Everyone’s children drink)."

In the video, She can be seen in a verbal duel with police, saying, “We have requested police that kids, usually all of them drink. It should not matter. You have arrested our children."

The chaos started when police arrested her relatives and issued a challan to them for drunken driving under MVI Act while seizing their vehicle on Sunday night.

As the couple was seen sitting on the floor and staged protest, the husband of Meena is also seen questioning the cops why the police officer is sitting on a chair when the MLA is sitting on the ground. In the viral video, he was seen fighting with cops threatening them to face consequences if his relatives are not released.

Latest India News