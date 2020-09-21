Monday, September 21, 2020
     
2 dead as explosion hits quarry in Kerala's Ernakulam

At least two labourers were killed after an explosion in Kerala on Monday. The incident was reported at a quarry in Malayattoor area of Ernakulam district, the police said.

New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2020 7:56 IST
The cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

Details to follow...

