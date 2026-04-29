Matrize Exit Poll predicts clear majority for Congress-led UDF in Kerala in tough fight with LDF

New Delhi:

The Matrize Exit Poll for Kerala Assembly elections clearly indicates a clear majority for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), with the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Party (LDF) trailing closely behind. The exit poll projections were telecast on India TV this evening.

According to Matrize Exit Poll projections, the UDF may win 70 to 75 seats in a House of 140 members, while the ruling LDF may trail with 60-65 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win only three to five seats, and the remaining 2-4 seats may go to 'others' or independents.

Vote share projections:

UDF: 41.7 per cent

41.7 per cent LDF: 39.5 per cent

39.5 per cent NDA: 13.4 per cent

13.4 per cent Others: 5.4 per cent.

Region-wise projections:

In North Kerala (Malabar region) covering Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts, the UDF may win 28-31 seats, the LDF may win 11-14 seats, the NDA 2-4, and others 2-4 seats.

In the Central Kerala region covering Palakkad, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Idukki, the UDF may win 23-25 seats, the LDF may win 17-19 seats, the NDA 1-2, and others 0-1 seats.

In South Kerala, covering the Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts, the UDF may win 25-27 seats, the LDF may win 16-18 seats, the NDA 2-4, and others 1-3 seats.

The exit poll was conducted on April 9 with a sample size of 27,320 voters, out of which there were 14,753 males and 6,830 female electors.