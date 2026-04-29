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Matrize Exit Poll predicts clear majority for Congress-led UDF in Kerala in tough fight with LDF

Written By: Amman Khurana
Published: ,Updated:

The Matrize Exit Poll for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 projects a win for the United Democratic Front with 70–75 seats, ahead of the Left Democratic Front at 60–65. The National Democratic Alliance may get 3–5 seats, indicating a UDF edge in a close contest.

Kerala Exit Polls 2026
Kerala Exit Polls 2026 Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The Matrize Exit Poll for Kerala Assembly elections clearly indicates a clear majority for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), with the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Party (LDF) trailing closely behind. The exit poll projections were telecast on India TV this evening.

According to Matrize Exit Poll projections, the UDF may win 70 to 75 seats in a House of 140 members, while the ruling LDF may trail with 60-65 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win only three to five seats, and the remaining 2-4 seats may go to 'others' or independents. 

Vote share projections:

  • UDF: 41.7 per cent
  • LDF: 39.5 per cent
  • NDA: 13.4 per cent
  • Others: 5.4 per cent. 

Region-wise projections: 

  • In North Kerala (Malabar region) covering Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts, the UDF may win 28-31 seats, the LDF may win 11-14 seats, the NDA 2-4, and others 2-4 seats. 
  • In the Central Kerala region covering Palakkad, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Idukki, the UDF may win 23-25 seats, the LDF may win 17-19 seats, the NDA 1-2, and others 0-1 seats. 
  • In South Kerala, covering the Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts, the UDF may win 25-27 seats, the LDF may win 16-18 seats, the NDA 2-4, and others 1-3 seats. 

The exit poll was conducted on April 9 with a sample size of 27,320 voters, out of which there were 14,753 males and 6,830 female electors.

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Kerala Kerala Election Exit Polls Udf Ldf Congress BJP Rajeev Chandrasekhar
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