Kerala fixes prices of PPE kits, oximeter, sanitiser etc. to prevent profiteering amid Covid pandemic

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Kerala invokes Essential Articles Control Act, 1986 to control prices of articles required in the fight against COVID-19.

The Kerala government on Friday fixed prices of essential items being used in the fight against the ongoing Covid pandemic to check black marketing and profiteering. The state government invoked Kerala Essential Articles Control Act, 1986 to control prices of articles required for treating COVID-19, a tweet from the Chief Minister's office stated.

Price List of Essentials Items:

PPE Kits Rs 273

N95 Mask Rs 22

Triple Layer Mask Rs 3.90

Face Shield Rs 21

Disposable Apron Rs 12

Surgical Gown Rs 65

Inspection Gloves Rs 5.75

Hand Sanitiser Rs 192 (500 ml), Rs 98 (200 ml), Rs 55 (100 ml)

Sterile Gloves Rs 15 (pair)

NRB Mask Rs 80

Oxygen Mask Rs 54

Flow Meter with Humidifier Rs 1520

Pulse Oximeter Rs 1500

Strict Lockdown in Kerala

Earlier in the day, the Kerala government announced that the total lockdown being enforced in the state from May 8 to May 16 will be extended till May 23 to contain the massive spread of COVID-19.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state is currently under a 9-day complete shutdown as part of its efforts to bring down the daily caseload of infected persons.

Addressing a press conference here, Vijayan also announced 'triple lockdown' in four districts-- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram--from May 16 to bring down the rising number of cases.

Such strong measures will help contain the massive spread of virus in these districts, he said.

Vijayan said it will take some more days to know about the positive impact of the lockdown measures in checking the spread of coronavirus.

"Experts have said the month of May is very crucial for Kerala.

Lockdown measures have helped the north Indian states to containsecond wave of COVID-19. That is a good sign," Vijayan said.

(With PTI inputs)

